FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Criteo S.A. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Criteo in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.81.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRTO. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

CRTO opened at $32.61 on Monday. Criteo has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 44,992 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

