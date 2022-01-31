FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xilinx in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $177.95 on Monday. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.19 and a 200-day moving average of $177.56.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after buying an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $282,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 110.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $478,991,000 after buying an additional 1,662,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 56.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,342,416 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $504,671,000 after buying an additional 1,207,786 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

