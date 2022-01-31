FY2022 EPS Estimates for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.40. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $89.94 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $85.82 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.01.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 156,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.