FY2022 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Cut by DA Davidson

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $43.07 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

