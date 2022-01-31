FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cronos Group Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.24 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRON. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

CRON stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

