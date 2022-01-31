FY2022 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock.
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$308.66 million for the quarter.
Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.10 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.99 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.77.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
