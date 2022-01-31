FY2022 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EQX. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

EQX opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

