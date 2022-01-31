FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

ETD opened at $24.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.14. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.