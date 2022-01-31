FY2022 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Incyte in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.84. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Incyte stock opened at $74.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Incyte by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Incyte by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after acquiring an additional 48,741 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.