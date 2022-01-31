FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lonza Group in a report issued on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lonza Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $67.98 on Monday. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

