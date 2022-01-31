FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Increased by Analyst

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.50.

LZAGY opened at $67.98 on Monday. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.69.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

