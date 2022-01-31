FY2022 EPS Estimates for Myovant Sciences Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.12). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,306 shares of company stock valued at $456,601. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

