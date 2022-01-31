FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nautilus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NLS opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

