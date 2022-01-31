FY2022 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

PII has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Shares of PII stock opened at $112.24 on Monday. Polaris has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average is $120.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

