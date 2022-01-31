FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shutterstock, Inc. Raised by Truist Financial (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Shutterstock in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Shutterstock’s FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $90.04 on Monday. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,862,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,522 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,840 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $63,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

