FY2022 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Boosted by Analyst

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silgan in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. Silgan has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,155,000 after purchasing an additional 233,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 77,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $141,918,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

