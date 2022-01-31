FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Beauty Health Company Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Beauty Health in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SKIN. William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Beauty Health stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

