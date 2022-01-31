FY2022 EPS Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Increased by Analyst

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.45. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

In other news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

