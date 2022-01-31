Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.97% of Southwest Gas worth $77,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 42.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 39.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 182.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of SWX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,726. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.78 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.