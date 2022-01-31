Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 202,056 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,056 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.88% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $46,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

MSGE traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,853. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.35. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

