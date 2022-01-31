Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.27% of ViacomCBS worth $74,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 83,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 81,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 6,745.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 140,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.94. 1,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,579. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

