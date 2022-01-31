Gabelli Funds LLC Has $50.04 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.88% of Watts Water Technologies worth $50,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.90. 2,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.02 and its 200 day moving average is $177.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.44 and a one year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

