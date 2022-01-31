Gabelli Funds LLC Has $59.73 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of Liberty Broadband worth $59,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.68. 6,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,242. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $136.56 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average of $168.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

