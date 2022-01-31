Gabelli Funds LLC Has $63.53 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,425 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $63,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $639,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 136.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.05.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.17. 17,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.69 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

