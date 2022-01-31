Gabelli Funds LLC Has $67.85 Million Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,603 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.90% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $67,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,879. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $40.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $318.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%. The firm had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

