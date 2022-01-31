Gabelli Funds LLC Has $86.14 Million Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 908,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Crane worth $86,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Crane by 1.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Crane by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Crane by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,079. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.03.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

