Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,669.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,844.58 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,831.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,810.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

