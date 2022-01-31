Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 2.14% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $47,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

NYSE TDS traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.69. 4,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,205. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.31%.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.