Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,454,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 58,993 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.70% of Dana worth $54,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dana stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. Dana Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

