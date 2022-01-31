Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $54,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.79. 104,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,083,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.08. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $67.27 and a 52-week high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,885 shares of company stock worth $3,457,788. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.