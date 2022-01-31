Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 103,768 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,554,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,768 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources comprises approximately 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 2.98% of PNM Resources worth $126,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 39.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM remained flat at $$44.49 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,737. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

