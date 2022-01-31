Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 19,150 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $85,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Comcast by 123.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 402,832 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 222,454 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 65.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 658,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,540,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 256,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 251,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,106,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

