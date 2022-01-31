Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,090 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of S&P Global worth $82,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.70.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $409.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,324. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.58. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.18 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.