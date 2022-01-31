Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,882 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $46,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,624. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

