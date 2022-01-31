Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 49,400 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas makes up 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.79% of National Fuel Gas worth $133,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after acquiring an additional 322,870 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.79. 1,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,284. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.99.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.84%.

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.