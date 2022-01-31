Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $48,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,257. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.64 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.71 and its 200-day moving average is $202.46.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.