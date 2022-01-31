Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 75,300 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.16% of State Street worth $50,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in State Street by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,286,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in State Street by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 510,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 254,895 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $92.99. 7,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,147. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,928. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

