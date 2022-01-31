Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ONEOK worth $49,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

OKE traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $59.38. 18,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,803. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

