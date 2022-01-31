Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of DuPont de Nemours worth $53,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 459,087 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,502. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

