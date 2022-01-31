Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $67.45

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.45, but opened at $63.66. Galapagos shares last traded at $66.03, with a volume of 5,144 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 2,029.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 565.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.
About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.