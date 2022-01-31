Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00007173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.75 or 0.06979679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,449.15 or 0.99920865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

