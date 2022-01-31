Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GAU shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

GAU opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $144.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 159.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 498.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

