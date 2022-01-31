Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys Shares of 1,892,405 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,892,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,262,000. Sony Group accounts for about 1.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Sony Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $320,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $203,897,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $187,135,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,631,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.64. 7,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.13 and a 200-day moving average of $113.60. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

