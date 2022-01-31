Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $156.53 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 82,756 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.4% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of American Express worth $156,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in American Express by 7.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in American Express by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.11.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $175.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,614. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.83. American Express has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $136.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

