Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $40.13 Million Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,299 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.45% of United States Cellular worth $40,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,033,000 after buying an additional 640,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 945,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 49,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 117,489 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE USM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,453. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.24.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.