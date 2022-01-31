Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $54.83 Million Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 68,069 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 6.55% of Cutera worth $54,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,342,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cutera by 555.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 292,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 2,725.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 133,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after buying an additional 127,269 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,587,000.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

CUTR stock traded up $2.23 on Monday, hitting $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,326. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $653.99 million, a PE ratio of 88.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

