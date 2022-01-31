Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,783 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.48% of Energizer worth $66,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Energizer by 136.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 522,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after acquiring an additional 484,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,952,000 after purchasing an additional 413,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

ENR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.