Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up approximately 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.64% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $118,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 74,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,264,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,231,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,191,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.20.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.73. 1,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,374. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,466.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.39. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

