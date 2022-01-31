Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.55% of Churchill Downs worth $50,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 61.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $4,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Churchill Downs stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.49. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.68.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

