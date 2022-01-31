Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $91,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $408,403,000 after purchasing an additional 392,560 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS traded up $2.44 on Monday, reaching $141.07. 205,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,989,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $256.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

